Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Pothole claims pillion rider

Pothole claims pillion rider

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 22, 2023 09:42 AM IST

A woman died after falling off a motorcycle due to a pothole on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. The police have booked the bridge maintenance company.

On October 14, a 27-year-old woman who was driving pillion with her brother-in-law, fell off a running motorcycle after it hit a pothole near Versova bridge, in Naigaon, on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. The deceased, Pooja Gupta, crashed head down on the road. She and her brother-in-law Deepak, a technician working in Film City, were headed for Waliv, Vasai.

HT Image

Deepak told the police that his vehicle hit the pothole as he could not see the road properly due to absence of streetlights. Soon after the crash, he rushed Pooja to the hospital in an autorickshaw, where she was declared dead on arrival.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Based on Deepak’s complaint, the Naigaon police have booked the owner of the company in-charge of the maintenance and repair work of the Versova bridge. No arrests have been made yet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pothole naigaon
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP