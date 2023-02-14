Powai shocker: Couple booked for sexual torture of PhD student

Mumbai: A student with a leading technology institute in Mumbai has filed a complaint alleging that a couple from Powai subjected him to torture, including sexual acts of a masochistic nature, for over a year. No arrests have been made yet as police are verifying the allegations.

According to the Powai police, the complainant is a 32-year-old PhD student and the accused are a well-to-do couple living in Powai. The police said that the victim met the man on a gay dating app in late 2020, which led to interactions between them. The man’s wife was aware of their association and also met the complainant several times, the police said.

“The complainant has alleged that in 2021, relations started souring between them. After this, when he had gone to their residence, the couple allegedly assaulted him and forced him into some sexual acts that involved inflicting pain on him,” said an officer with the Powai police station.

The assault was allegedly committed more than once in the couple’s Powai residence, during which they choked him and forced him into sexual relations against his will, saying he was now their ‘slave’. On more than one occasion, the couple allegedly forced him into sexual acts which they said were part of black magic rituals, involving the use of ash, ritualistic threads and burning the victim with wax from burning candles.

Finally, in October last year, the victim submitted an application to the Powai police, and inquiries were initiated. Based on the initial probe, the police registered an FIR against the couple on February 11.

“We have booked the accused for forcible unnatural intercourse, attempt to murder and criminal intimidation under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act,” the officer said.

Senior police inspector Budhan Sawant, Powai police station, confirmed the case. “We have registered a case based on the application received from the complainant and are conducting inquiries to verify the allegations. No arrests have been made so far,” said Sawant.