Powai siblings thrash woman, mother after being told to clean up their dog’s mess, booked

The police have booked three siblings, including two women, for allegedly assaulting their neighbour and her mother on Friday when they were told to put a leash on their dog while walking it.

The incident occurred at 2.40 pm when Alisha Sayyed was putting her clothes to dry in her balcony at Powai’s Gautam Nagar. Sayyed said she saw her neighbour Sonali Ansut, 28, walking her dog. “The dog was behind Sonali who was busy on her phone.”

“The dog defecated in front of our door and Sonali did not bother to pick it,” Sayyed said.

She further said when she saw Sonali ignoring the dog, she called out to her and asked her to put a leash on the animal while walking it. “Sonali got so offended that she began abusing me. I did not pay any heed but when she returned, she abused me again.”

Sayyed said she then confronted Sonali. “Sonali got agitated and began assaulting me. Hearing the noise, her sister Vaishali and brother Sumit also joined her and the women assaulted me, scratching my face with their nails. Sonali picked up a bamboo stick and started hitting me, leaving me severely injured,” Sayyed said.

Hearing Sayyed’s screams, her mother came out of the house and tried to pacify Sonali but Sumit pulled “my mother’s hand and twisted her fingers, fracturing them.”

Meanwhile, Sayyed’s neighbours Geeta Shinde and Renuka Joshi intervened and stopped the fight.

“My mother and I were so severely injured that we had to be taken to Rajawadi hospital,” Sayyed, who is undergoing treatment, said.

She then approached the police and filed a complaint. A case against the three siblings was registered for assault and criminal intimidation under sections 323, 324, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have registered a case against the three and are investigating the matter,” an officer from Powai police station said.

