NAVI MUMBAI: Four friends on a late-night mission to safely drop a female friend home found themselves trapped in a lift for more than an hour after a power outage struck a residential tower in Kharghar in the early hours of Friday, which led to a rescue operation by the fire brigade.

Power cut traps four friends in Kharghar lift for an hour; fire brigade rescue them

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The incident occurred at a residential building in Sector 34B on the Kharghar–Taloja Jail Road.

According to officials from the Cidco Fire Station in Kharghar, a distress call reporting people trapped inside a lift was received at 4.25am. A fire engine and rescue team were immediately dispatched to the building.

“Our team reached the spot at 4.35am and found that the building was facing a power outage. The lift was stuck on the fourth floor with four occupants inside,” said Fire Officer Prashant Darekar.

Using specialised rescue equipment, including a cutter and spreader, firefighters forced open the lift doors and safely evacuated all four occupants, aged between 20 and 21 years.

One of the rescued youths said the group had arrived at the building around 2.30am to drop off a friend. Since the society gates are locked after 11.30 pm, they decided to accompany her to her flat on the ninth floor.

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{{^usCountry}} “We entered the lift and suddenly the power went off. At first, we thought electricity would return in a few minutes, so we waited. One of us called the watchman, but he did not know we were trapped. There was supposed to be a backup generator, but it didn’t help,” he said. The youngster alleged that repeated attempts to attract attention failed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We entered the lift and suddenly the power went off. At first, we thought electricity would return in a few minutes, so we waited. One of us called the watchman, but he did not know we were trapped. There was supposed to be a backup generator, but it didn’t help,” he said. The youngster alleged that repeated attempts to attract attention failed. {{/usCountry}}

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“We kept banging on the doors and pressed the emergency alarm several times, but nobody came. Finally, we called the police helpline on 112. The police were very cooperative and kept assuring us that help was on the way,” he added. The fire brigade eventually arrived with rescue tools and cut open the outer lift door to free the group.

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Personnel from Kharghar police station were present during the rescue operation. No injuries were reported.