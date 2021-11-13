PPP synergies can accelerate growth of India’s maritime sector, says Minister Sonowal during visit to Navi Mumbai’s JNPT

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal, has pushed for public-private partnership (PPP) synergies that he believes can accelerate the growth of India’s maritime sector.

Sonowal visited the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) on Saturday to get a comprehensive understanding of the port’s operations, infrastructural and technological advancements. He reviewed the progress made by the port through its PPP initiatives and engaged with JNPT’s key stakeholders.

JNPT officials briefed the minister about multiple initiatives undertaken by the Port to enhance Ease of Doing Business, including the recently-launched ‘Dwarf Container Train’ service and the status of Vadhavan Port and other JNPT-led infrastructure projects.

During his visit, Sonowal said, “PPP-led synergies can transform and accelerate the country’s progress. With the majority of global trade carried by sea, ports are the gateway infrastructure that connects an entire region and its inland transportation network to the international market. Therefore, PPP at JNPT will help develop a strong, well-functioning maritime transport infrastructure, which is a key element of economic growth for the country. This initiative will become a means to manage port operations more effectively as well as to develop new port infrastructure, traditionally both exclusively government functions.

“I am confident that through consistent tech advances and multimodal infrastructure development, JNPT will continue to navigate India’s port-led prosperity and anchor itself as a mega port by 2030.”

Sanjay Sethi, chairman, JNPT, added that the minister’s visit provided an opportunity for the port stakeholders to share their perspectives on India’s growing maritime sector.