Mumbai: A premature baby was found abandoned near a drain in Vile Parle on Monday, prompting police to launch an investigation to trace the parents.

Premature baby found abandoned near Vile Parle drain

Police said they received a call from Cooper Hospital after a discarded fetus was found near the hospital’s drainage line. According to hospital staff, the fetus was wrapped in a blood-stained cloth when it was discovered.

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Officers rushed to the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. “The fetus appears to be seven to eight months old and was intact with the umbilical cord attached,” a police officer from Juhu police station said.

Investigators are scanning CCTV footage from Juhu, Vile Parle and adjoining areas and examining hospital records to establish the baby’s identity and identify the person who abandoned the body.

“We have registered a case and are investigating to trace the baby’s parents,” said Baburao Gawade, senior police inspector of Juhu police station.