Private schools must waive fees: Parents write to Maharashtra govt

A few days after the Supreme Court (SC) ordered private unaided schools in Rajasthan to waive 15% fees from 2019 to 2021, parents from Maharashtra have now written to the state government with the same demand.

In a letter addressed to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and state education minister Varsha Gaikwad, the Indiawide Parents Association has urged the government to grant some relief to parents of private schools in the state. “Many schools are profiteering even in pandemic which is a serious concern and must be addressed immediately. Parents have been approaching the education minister and the education department but nothing happened in the past one year and schools are still exploiting parents by demanding 100% fees. In line with the Supreme Court decision, we demand a similar waiver for parents in the state,” read the letter.

Anubha Sahai, president of the association said that if schools oppose the waiver, they should be audited and their income accounts should be checked “to keep a check on the profiteering and surplus fees collected.” Officials from the education department refused to comment on the issue. On May 3, the apex court ordered a reduction of fees of private unaided schools by 15% in lieu of unutilised facilities by students. The court also said that schools should not debar students on account of non-payment of fees or outstanding fees.

On May 4, the director of primary education in Maharashtra ordered that documents pertaining to fees of private schools- such as papers of PTA approvals, finances of school etc be sent to the department.

A few days after the Supreme Court (SC) ordered private unaided schools in Rajasthan to waive 15% fees from 2019 to 2021, parents from Maharashtra have now written to the state government with the same demand. In a letter addressed to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and state education minister Varsha Gaikwad, the Indiawide Parents Association has urged the government to grant some relief to parents of private schools in the state. “Many schools are profiteering even in pandemic which is a serious concern and must be addressed immediately. Parents have been approaching the education minister and the education department but nothing happened in the past one year and schools are still exploiting parents by demanding 100% fees. In line with the Supreme Court decision, we demand a similar waiver for parents in the state,” read the letter. Anubha Sahai, president of the association said that if schools oppose the waiver, they should be audited and their income accounts should be checked “to keep a check on the profiteering and surplus fees collected.” Officials from the education department refused to comment on the issue. On May 3, the apex court ordered a reduction of fees of private unaided schools by 15% in lieu of unutilised facilities by students. The court also said that schools should not debar students on account of non-payment of fees or outstanding fees. On May 4, the director of primary education in Maharashtra ordered that documents pertaining to fees of private schools- such as papers of PTA approvals, finances of school etc be sent to the department. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Maharashtra: Reservations over relief for Marathas remain Air ambulance lands on belly in Mumbai as wheel falls off in Nagpur Endless challenges for Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Maratha quota scrapped: Community gears up for agitations