State announces probe into assault on NCC cadets at Thane college

Mumbai: The state government on Friday announced a probe into the assault on National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets at Thane-based K G Joshi College of Arts and N G Bedekar College of Commerce.

Thane, India - August, 04, 2023: Yuva Sena (Shivsena Shinde Camp ) staged a protest at the gate of Thane Joshi-Bedekar College after the video of the beating of NCC students went viral , in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on,Friday, August, 04, 2023. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

Terming it inhuman, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that strict action will be taken against the guilty.

On Thursday, a video showing NCC cadets being brutally beaten up on the premises of the college went viral on social media, creating a stir among students and parents.

Raising the issue in the Assembly, leader of the opposition Vijay Wadettiwar said, “The NCC cadets were inhumanly beaten up by one of their seniors. Bringing discipline is one thing but beating them up in mud by removing their shirts is something else.” He also demanded strict action in the case.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar too said that the matter is serious and they want the state government to initiate immediate action.

Pawar said, “The incident is a blot on humanity. The state government will probe the incident and strict action will be taken against the offenders.”

Police register non-cognisable offence

Even as Yuva Sena, Congress and NCP leaders staged a protest outside K G Joshi College of Arts and N G Bedekar College of Commerce condemning the assault on NCC cadets, the Thane police on Friday lodged a non-cognisable offence after no one came forward to file a case.

The political leaders met the principal of the college and submitted a memorandum to Thane police commissioner, requesting strict action against the NCC senior.

Nitin Landge, Yuva Sena president, said, “The senior who was found beating up students was a senior NCC cadet. He is not a student of the college, but then college authorities allow him to enter into their premises. Why can’t they keep an eye on his activities? Because ultimately their college students are suffering. This is complete negligence of the authorities and they cannot just blame the senior NCC cadet. Those who were beaten up are scared and not speaking up against their seniors or their college. He would have done it several times before with other students too, no one can deny it. We have requested Thane police to interfere and conduct a thorough inquiry.”

Meanwhile the college’s former and current NCC cadets refused to speak on the matter.

The college authorities said that the students were not from the college. Bandodkar college vice-principal Vinda Manjramkar, said, “We condemn this act. The cadets were gathered for Kargil Day celebrations on their own; none of the officials have called them. We have conducted an inquiry against him as per Mumbai University guidelines. The senior cadet is regretting his actions. Meanwhile, none of his juniors have any complaints about him regarding the same.”

After the video went viral, the Thane Nagar police started an inquiry into the matter and questioned all cadets and also took their statement.

Deputy commissioner of police, Ganesh Gawde said, “We have inquired into the matter and taken statements of all students who were present at that time but none of them complained about the act. So far we have registered a non-cognisable offence in the matter.”

MU appoints probe committee

The University of Mumbai also appointed a three-professor committee to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

On the demand of the Yuva Sena (Shiv Sena UBT), MU appointed a committee under the chairmanship of Professor Mahesh Joshi, principal of Chetana College, along with Professor Dyaneshwar Doke, principal of Dahanukar College, and Professor Jayant Mali, principal of CHM College, to investigate this matter.

