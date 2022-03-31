Property tax collection in Mumbai up by nearly 10% in FY 2021-22

Mumbai: Property tax collection in the financial year 2021-2022 went up by nearly 10 percent as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was able to recover ₹5,581 crore till 5 pm on Thursday, up from ₹5,094 crore collected in FY 2020-21. The revenue has increased by ₹181 crore against its annual target of ₹5,400 crore.

Property tax is one of the primary sources of revenue for BMC and the civic body had ramped up its collection drive this year due to the cash crunch caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Senior officials of the BMC had earlier said that keeping in mind the civic election that was supposed to be held during March and April, they had fast-tracked the recovery drive from October 2021 onwards.

Vishvas Mote, assistant municipal commissioner and in charge of the Assessment and Collection (A&C) department in the BMC, said that the decision gave the civic body more time to strategise its approach and meet its target.

“The overall figures will be slightly higher than these as the process of collection and updating cheques in the system are underway and will continue till midnight,” said Mote.

In FY 2020-21, the BMC had collected ₹5,094 crore against a target of ₹5,300 crore. In FY 2019-20 the BMC had recovered ₹3,735 crore and back in 2018-19, they were able to collect ₹4,492 crore in property tax.

Senior officials also said that more than ₹400 crore was recovered by the BMC on March 30 and 31.

“This year alongside arranging awareness campaigns we have also taken strict action against defaulters. In Mumbai we had been able to attach more than 11,000 properties throughout the year due to non-payment of taxes,” said a senior official.

Out of the 24 municipal wards, the highest recovery of ₹512 crore was made from the K/East ward which covers Andheri East and Jogeshwari areas, followed by ₹510 crore from the G/South ward (Parel, Worli).

The civic body collected ₹460 crore from the H/East ward which covers the Santacruz East, Bandra East and Kalanagar areas and ₹442 crore from the K/West ward (Andheri West, Versova, Juhu).

In A ward, which covers affluent areas like Cuffe Parade, Nariman Point and Marine Drive, the BMC recovered ₹220 crore or 92 percent against a target of ₹239 crore.

Meanwhile, recovery in municipal wards like R/North (Dahisar) has exceeded the target amount. Civic officials have maintained that till Thursday afternoon, R/N has recovered ₹75 crore against a target of ₹70 crore. The BMC officials have also been able to recover ₹196 crore against an annual target of ₹189 crore from the R/Central (Borivali) ward.

Wards with highest recovery (Amount in Crores)

K/East (Andheri East) :- ₹512

G/South (Worli, Prabhadevi) :- ₹510

H/East (Bandra East, Kalanagar) :- ₹460

K/West (Andheri west) :- ₹442

Wards with highest recovery rates

R/North (Dahisar) :- 107% ( ₹75 crore against ₹70 crore)

R/Central (Borivali) :- 103 % ( ₹196 crore against ₹189 crore)

A ward (Cuffe Parade, Marine Drive, Nariman Point) :- 92 % ( ₹220 crore against ₹239 crore)