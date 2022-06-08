Prophet remark row: Nupur Sharma summoned in Thane

Mumbra Police in Thane district on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma by June 22 to record her statement in a case registered over her objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammed last month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Respect party's decision: Nupur Sharma after suspension over Prophet remarks

In its notice which was sent via speed post and email, police have asked Sharma to appear for questioning within 15 days, i.e, till June 22 in connection with a case registered by a school teacher on May 30, Ashok Kadlag, senior inspector at Mumbra police station, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | India listens to Muslim countries, not Muslims of the country: Owaisi

“Based on a complaint given by a teacher, we have registered an FIR against Sharma and have sent summons via speed post and email to remain present in the police station within next 15 days i.e upto 22 June. We will question her on the basis of the complaint registered against her,” Kadlag said.

Also Read | No comments on religion, BJP advises its spokespersons

Separate cases against the suspended BJP functionary are also registered in Bhiwandi in Thane, and Pydhonie in Mumbai over her remarks. Ambernath Police in Mumbai has also received a complaint against Sharma but is yet to register a FIR in this regard.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Centre has nothing to do with Prophet remarks, Gulf ties strong: Goyal

Meanwhile, Sharma was provided security by Delhi Police on Tuesday after an FIR was filed on a complaint that she was getting death threats over her remarks.