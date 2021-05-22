Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Provide prisoners with medical reports, says Bombay HC
mumbai news

Provide prisoners with medical reports, says Bombay HC

The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday directed the state prison authorities to ensure that prisoners who have been taken to a hospital for a check-up should be given their medical reports, test results and medicines prescribed as it is their right under Article 21 of the Constitution
By KAY Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 01:28 AM IST
HT Image

The Bombay high court (HC) on Friday directed the state prison authorities to ensure that prisoners who have been taken to a hospital for a check-up should be given their medical reports, test results and medicines prescribed as it is their right under Article 21 of the Constitution. The court further directed the prison authorities to also allow the prisoner to make a phone call to an approved family member after a visit to the hospital, outside the jail by following protocols.

The directions were issued while hearing a petition filed by Maaysha Singh, the daughter of Elgar Parishad accused Sudha Bharadwaj. Singh had filed the petition seeking medical treatment for her mother who is lodged at Byculla Women’s prison and bail on medical grounds as she was not being provided medical attention and referral to a government hospital despite numerous requests.

Singh informed the bench of justice SJ Kathawalla and justice SP Tavade through advocate Yug Choudhary that after the petition was filed Bharadwaj had been taken to a hospital and was made to undergo several tests. Choudhary said that before filing the petition in HC, Singh and Bharadwaj had sent numerous requests to the prison authorities to refer Bharadwaj to a hospital outside the jail, however, the same was not heeded by the prison authorities till the petition was filed.

Choudhary submitted that after the petition was filed, Bharadwaj was taken to a hospital outside the jail, hence one of the requests in the petition had been satisfied. He added that he was not pressing the second request for bail on medical grounds. He said that he had two suggestions which, if the court would accept, would apply to thousands of prisoners and cut down on the number of petitions being filed in the HC. The first was to provide medical report and prescription of medicines to the prisoner as it was his/her right under Article 21 of the Constitution and the second, was to allow the prisoner to call an approved family member after hospital visit.

Additional solicitor-general Anil Singh did not oppose the suggestions by Choudhary but said the prisoner should be allowed to call the approved family member but not a lawyer.

Additional public prosecutor JP Yagnik for state prison authorities also did not oppose the suggestions. HC directed Byculla prison authorities to provide medical reports to Bharadwaj, and as Choudhary was not pressing for second plea of bail, it disposed of the petition.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP