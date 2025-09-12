Public scrutiny forces BMC to take corrective steps at Cooper Hosp

MUMBAI: The civic administration is taking corrective measures at the crisis-ridden Dr R N Cooper Municipal General Hospital in Juhu. The 940-bed hospital, the only major civic hospital in the western suburbs, is battling a severe rodent infestation, which saw an elderly patient being bitten by a rat recently. The only major civic hospital in the western suburbs, is battling a severe rodent infestation, which saw an elderly patient being bitten by a rat recently. (HT Photo)

The hospital is also hit by a biomedical waste crisis, with untreated waste piling up in an open yard on the hospital premises when Hindustan Times visited on September 5. In a report on September 6, HT also reported a medical supplies and staff shortage that had made matters spiral further.

Addressing some of these issues, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) held a high-level review meeting on Thursday. It was attended by Sharad Ughade, deputy municipal commissioner (health), Dr Neelam Andrade, director of medical education, and Dr Shailesh Mohite, dean of the civic-run Nair Hospital and the supervisory authority for Cooper Hospital. The meeting was convened by Mumbai BJP president and Andheri (West) MLA Ameet Satam.

“Directions have been issued for immediate repairs of false ceilings and ducts to curb the rat menace,” said Satam. “Rat guards will be installed on drainage pipes, and measures for better food waste management will be implemented. A show-cause notice and penalty have already been initiated against the housekeeping contractor. Since the contract expires in December, the new tender will include stringent conditions to ensure quality services.”

Dr Mohite told HT that interim solutions have been put in place to address the sanitation issues, which led to the rodent infestation. “The menace is almost zero now,” Mohite claimed.

Ughade said the rat menace has been brought under control after identifying structural gaps and improper waste disposal. “A mass drive was undertaken with the pest control team to eliminate these issues,” said Ughade.

In addition, a chemotherapy centre is expected to be launched within the next three months, offering enhanced care for cancer patients. A tender will also be floated to increase the number of beds in the Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU), and steps are underway to procure a new MRI machine.

Satam said that soft skills training will soon be introduced for hospital staff, to improve patient interaction. Hospital security is also under review, he said.

To address an acute staff shortage, contractual employees whose tenure had expired have been granted an extension until regular recruitment takes place, added Satam. Earlier, OPD timings were extended to improve patient flow and services.