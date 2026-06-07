Public transport Fridays: MMRDA launches first-of-its-kind drive to get BKC workforce off roads

MUMBAI: Can one of India’s busiest business districts persuade its workforce to leave their cars at home? The city is about to find out. In a first-of-its-kind experiment, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) will observe a weekly ‘Public Transport Day’ every Friday, with nearly 200,000 professionals being encouraged to travel by train, metro and bus instead of private vehicles as authorities attempt to tackle congestion, improve mobility and reduce the district’s carbon footprint.

Mumbai, India - Oct. 22, 2024: Traffic jam in the evening at BKC in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, October 22, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

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The initiative, which has received in-principle support from 90 large and small companies and organisations operating in BKC, seeks to transform commuting patterns in one of the country’s busiest business districts. While car-free Sundays are a common feature in global cities such as Bogotá, Mexico City, Jakarta and Manila, officials said BKC’s weekly Public Transport Day is a first-of-its-kind experiment focused specifically on a corporate and commercial district.

Starting this week, employees working in BKC are being strongly encouraged to use public transport every Friday. The decision has been taken by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which is implementing the initiative in collaboration with BEST, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), the Traffic Police, auto-rickshaw unions and WRI India.

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The MMRDA has already directed its nearly 2,000 employees and contractual staff to participate in the initiative. Officials said the programme will be implemented and closely monitored for at least three to four months, during which authorities will identify bottlenecks every week and introduce corrective measures.

Officials said Friday was deliberately chosen because corporate attendance patterns and work schedules are generally more flexible towards the end of the week, making employees more willing to experiment with public transport options. Mondays, by contrast, are typically associated with tighter schedules and greater pressure to reach offices on time, making commuters less inclined to move away from private vehicles.

Last-mile hurdles

The move follows a series of surveys and stakeholder consultations conducted over the past several weeks. According to findings presented during discussions, 82% of commuters said they would be willing to switch to public transport if it became more reliable, convenient and better integrated.

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The biggest concerns continue to revolve around last-mile connectivity from the Aqua Line metro stations, ease of walking within BKC, adequate shade for pedestrians and the need for more frequent BEST bus services.

“Getting out of the metro station is fast, but finding a shared auto or a feeder bus to cover the remaining one to two kilometres inside BKC is a daily nightmare,” said an executive working at a top financial firm. “If last-mile connectivity isn’t seamless, people will naturally default back to their cars. There is a need for robust bus services wherein the frequency is 5-10 minutes from the present 20-25 minutes.”

BEST officials said around 25,000 to 30,000 commuters currently use bus services in BKC every day. The Undertaking operates around 15 routes, including five to six feeder services connecting Bandra and Kurla railway stations with BKC. The remaining routes are long-distance services linking the business district with various parts of the city and suburbs, with more than 100 buses operating daily.

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The central objective of the initiative is to persuade commuters to move away from private vehicles and app-based cabs and adopt public transport for their daily journeys.

According to MMRDA officials, the opening of Metro Line 3 through BKC has not yet resulted in a significant reduction in road traffic. “There are issues of last-mile connectivity in BKC and so 52% of people coming to BKC still rely on personal cars, taxis, and auto-rickshaws. Furthermore, over half of the 200,000 workforce in BKC spends more than two hours commuting daily. We will also hold discussions with the auto-rickshaw unions to ensure that this plan works,” said an MMRDA official.

Mobility studies presented during the roundtable discussions reinforced the need for intervention. The findings showed that 52% of commuters continue to depend on private vehicles, taxis and auto-rickshaws, while only 25% use public transport for their daily commute to BKC. Experts pointed to inadequate last-mile connectivity from the newly operational Aqua Line stations and the lack of pedestrian-friendly infrastructure as key deterrents.

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Making BKC walkable

In order to make public transport a more practical option, the MMRDA and partner agencies have been engaging with companies operating in BKC over the past few months to identify short-term and long-term solutions.

Among the immediate measures under consideration are dedicated U-turn and turning facilities for BEST buses at critical junctions and signals to improve operational efficiency. Authorities are also exploring the possibility of opening up internal roads within large corporate campuses to allow pedestrians to move more directly between destinations rather than taking longer routes along the main footpaths.

Urban mobility experts stressed that improving walkability will be critical to the success of the initiative. While walking remains the most effective last-mile transport mode, BKC’s wide concrete corridors and limited tree cover make commuting on foot difficult, particularly during summer months.

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Planners have recommended the creation of dense green canopies and covered, continuous pedestrian corridors linking metro stations with major office buildings.

“There are long-term plans such as all-weather footpaths as well wherein we can have shades with plants overarching the roofs, mist blowers and plain footpath among other things,” said an urban planner.

Authorities and corporate representatives also discussed ways to incentivise behavioural change among employees. Suggestions included reward programmes for those regularly using public transport, recognition through weekly or monthly internal communications, and reimbursement of public transport expenses.

“Meaningful change begins with each one of us. My entire team and I have pledged to support this initiative by using public transport on Fridays. Even a modest shift can significantly reduce congestion and lower emissions,” said Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA.

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Vedant Mhatre, programme manager, Walking Project said that BKC introducing a Public Transport Day is a welcome step for a business district with high daily footfall and traffic. “The initiative recognises the need to shift more trips towards public transport. We hope it also serves as an opportunity to implement simple but impactful improvements to BKC’s walking infrastructure, including safer intersections, better walking corridors, improved shading, and enhanced pedestrian comfort. These measures can significantly improve the experience of walking and using public transport. We are pleased that MMRDA has taken the lead on this initiative, and the Walking Project would be happy to support it through feedback, suggestions, and identifying practical improvements.”