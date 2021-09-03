Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Pune land deal case: Bail plea of Eknath Khadse’s son-in-law rejected
mumbai news

Pune land deal case: Bail plea of Eknath Khadse’s son-in-law rejected

Chaudhari had claimed to the agency that this money was a loan he had taken from Benchmark Buildcon, however, the agency had later found out the money was layered and routed through shell companies.
By Vinay Dalvi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 09:29 PM IST
NCP leader Eknath Khadse. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

The special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Friday rejected the bail application of Girish Chaudhari, son-in-law of NCP leader Eknath Khadse. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet in the matter against Chaudhari in the Pune land deal case.

Advocate Mohan Tekavde had argued for Chaudhari that no actual loss was caused to the government exchequer due to the deal and sections 3 and 4 of PMLA did not apply to them and the arrest itself was illegal.

ED counsel Hiten Venegaonkar and Kavita Patil had opposed the plea, primarily citing that the agency was about to file a charge sheet in the matter.

They said the sale deed was executed in the name of Chaudhari and Khadse’s wife Mandakini at a much lower price of 3.75 crore when the actual market price of the plot was much more - about 31 crore.

They added that the sale deed was entered to get compensation - thrice the market price of the plot - from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

RELATED STORIES

The prosecutors pointed out that the money for the alleged deal was routed through five shell companies. Part of the money was received from Benchmark Buildcon Private Limited, a company that had no income and didn’t exist at its registered office. The agency had further found that Benchmark had, in turn, received the money from five other non-existing shell companies - Proficient Merchandise, Abjayoni Trading, Adamina Traders, Chemexgoods Private Limited and Pearl Dealers Private Limited.

Chaudhari had claimed to the agency that this money was a loan he had taken from Benchmark Buildcon. However, the agency had later found out the money was layered and routed through shell companies.

Venegaonkar had further argued that while Khadse was the revenue minister in 2016, he used his position and government machinery to manipulate the actual market price of land. The deal cost the state exchequer a loss of 61.25 crores.

The ACB had registered an FIR against Eknath Khadse, Mandakini his wife, son-in-law Chaudhari and original landowner Abbas Ukani on the directions of the Bombay High Court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mumbai civic body gives nod to 1,389 Ganesh pandals

Malavika’s Mumbaistan: A Wellness Pioneer

Coast Guard rescues labourer stuck on barge for 26 hours near Vasai

Man stuck on barge for 26 hrs off Maharashtra’s Vasai coast rescued
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP