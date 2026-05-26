Pune MLC seat dispute sparks BJP-NCP standoff, Jay Pawar opts out

Mumbai: Even as the NCP was considering fielding Jay Pawar, the younger son of party president and deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar, from the Pune local authorities’ constituency for the upcoming legislative council polls, the BJP has staked claim to the seat, leading to a stalemate between the two Mahayuti allies.

Jay Pawar has opted out of the race.

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Confirming the development, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday, “We will resolve the matter by sitting together. I am hopeful that we will reach a consensus.”

Meanwhile, Jay Pawar has clarified that he would not be contesting the legislative council elections.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said discussions were underway with alliance partners Shiv Sena and NCP over seat sharing for the legislative council elections scheduled on June 18.

“With Shiv Sena, talks are on regarding the Nashik and Sambhajinagar seats, while discussions with the NCP are focused on the Pune seat,” he said.

The NCP was hopeful that the Pune seat would come its way as the party has been representing the seat for decades; the incumbent Anil Bhosale was elected in December 2010. The NCP’s performance in recent local bodies polls, where it emerged as the single largest party in Pune district, further boosted the party’s claim on the seat, a senior NCP leader said, requesting anonymity.

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{{^usCountry}} The BJP, on the other hand, argued that they had secured a majority in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BJP, on the other hand, argued that they had secured a majority in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations. {{/usCountry}}

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“We also have a significant number of elected representatives in rural parts of the district that bolster our claim for the seat,” a BJP leader said.

The Pune seat holds huge significance for the NCP as it seeks to preserve its political foothold in Pune and neighbouring districts, where the party has remained influential for decades despite the BJP’s growing clout in recent years.

The BJP too considers Pune a key gateway to its broader political objectives, according to a BJP insider.

Sources said Fadnavis was expected to hold a meeting with Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and NCP president Sunetra Pawar soon to break the deadlock.

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Amid these developments, Jay Pawar said in a post on Instagram that he would not contest the upcoming elections. “I will not contest the local self-government institution elections. I have complete faith that the party leadership will select an efficient candidate who is sincerely committed to the people, possesses foresight, and has strong leadership qualities,” he said.

“Carrying forward the development-oriented ideology and public welfare work of respected ‘Dada’ (Ajit Pawar), the party will certainly present before the people a face that will decisively resolve pending issues and work with dedication for the welfare of the common people,” he added.