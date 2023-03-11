Purpose of parks will be defeated: Aaditya opposes BMC’s new rule

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday requested the state government to direct Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to withdraw the new order that prohibits visitors from using the city parks for workouts, yoga, badminton, sports and other such activities.

Thackeray, who is MLA from Worli, said, “I have read in a newspaper about the prohibition in the Kishore Kumar Park. The parks are being made for the people to take fresh breath through these activities and any such order will defeat the purpose of having public parks in the city.” (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thackeray, who is MLA from Worli, said, “I have read in a newspaper about the prohibition in the Kishore Kumar Park. The parks are being made for the people to take fresh breath through these activities and any such order will defeat the purpose of having public parks in the city.”

HT on Thursday reported that the BMC’s garden department has formulated a new set of rules for public park users raising a storm of indignation among many residents. Apart from workouts, yoga, badminton, sports and music classes, the order also states that the amphitheatres will not be allowed to be used for rehearsals and performances.

He also raised the air quality of the city going really bad and questioned the implementation of Mumbai Climate Action Plan (MCAP) launched by the BMC last year. “From the sealink, we are now unable to see the coastline. This is when MCAP is completing one year and the central government also having a national policy for clean air.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that the Shinde-Fadnavis government may want to favour builders and contractors. “We (Maharashtra) don’t have a full time environment minister,” Aaditya added.

MCAP ambitiously aims to make Mumbai a ‘net zero’ city by 2050. It has mandated formation of a climate cell that is supposed to coordinate with various stakeholder departments, within and outside of the BMC.