PWD accepts students’ demand, girl’s hostel to open March 15

Mumbai: Students from the reserved category called off their protest after they received a letter from the public works department (PWD) assuring them that the girl’s hostel will be opened on March 15. Until then, temporary accommodation for girls will be provided by the government. They have also been told that by the end of December this year, hostel will run in full capacity.

Students have been waiting almost 12 years for the state’s social welfare department to complete a 1000-bed hostel in Chembur, which is being built by the PWD. With PWD yet to hand over these premises, students on last Tuesday issued a protest call and gathered in large numbers at the hostel site. The students called off their protest after speaking with the officer Thursday night.

Budhbhushan Kamble, executive president of The Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) said, “PWD department accepted our demands. As per the letter, alternate accommodation and food facilities will be provided for girls’ and boys’, who were admitted on temporary basis. Department also assured by the end of December this year; hostel will run in full capacity.”