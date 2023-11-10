PWP led MVA jolt to BJP in Panvel, Uran panchayat elections

PANVEL/URAN

Even as the BJP and its allies NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Shiv Sena claimed major victories in the gram panchayat elections in the State, Panvel and Uran talukas of Raigad district have given a jolt to BJP that has its MLA and an independent MLA supporting it in the region. The PWP which has in recent times been written off in the region has registered strong victories leading the MVA to emerge victorious in a majority of the gram panchayats.

The region had earlier been a PWP stronghold. However in the past few years, led by former MP Ramseth Thakur and three time Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur, BJP has emerged very strongly in the region which is witnessing increased urbanisation.

BJP has virtually decimated all opposition in the region, winning both Panvel and Uran assembly elections where Prashant Thakur and independent MLA supporting BJP Mahesh Baldi scored huge victories. It also won the Panvel municipal corporation elections and ensured that ally Shiv Sena’s candidate defeated NCP’s Parth Pawar, Ajit PAwar’s son, in the Lok Sabha election.

The PWP has suffered several setbacks with its tallest leader in the region, former MLA Vivek Patil losing elections and also ending up in jail for alleged Karnala bank scam for the past over 2 years. He has recently announced retirement from politics, leaving a major leadership vacuum here.

The down and out PWP however tasted success in the recent Panvel Urban Bank election and then won the APMC elections. PWP has over the years held its grip in the rural areas and the gram panchayat election results show it still holds sway there. There also seems to have been emotional support for Uddhav Thackeray and the Sharad Pawar faction of NCP which has helped the opposition.

In the gram panchayat election results announced this week, of the 17 gram panchayats in Panvel, PWP-MVA won in 9 while BJP just 6, while two were won by Gram Vikas Aghadi. In Uran, PWP-MVA alliance held on not just to Jasai and Chirner gram panchayats that it had earlier won but also snatched Dighode that was held by BJP, making it a clean sweep there.

Said PWP leader and former MLC Balaram Patil, “The BJP propaganda of PWP having been decimated is proved wrong in every election at various levels. The gram panchayat results prove that the PWP and INDIA alliance is very strong. In fact, we would have done even better, had there not been use of official machinery to keep our candidates at bay.”

He added, “Our work in the region, policy on NAINA and other issues raised by us have resonated with the people and more importantly, the youth is supporting us.”

Commenting on the opposition victory, Mahendra Gharat, Congress Raigad president said, “This is a whitewash of the BJP in the region and a huge one-sided victory for the INDIA alliance. These results prove that if there is a straight fight in Mawal and Raigad regions, BJP will be decimated.”

He added, “The voters have also given clear signs that PM Modi will not return and the INDIA alliance will also win the state elections.”

MLA Mahesh Baldi was positive on the outcome. Said the independent MLA, “BJP contested on its own and that has benefitted us. Even where we lost, the margins were very small. Overall, our vote share has increased and that will help in the future elections.”

Said a political observer, “The PWP-MVA alliance performance has boosted the spirits of the opposition which sees a glimmer of hope in the region now.”

He added, “The setback despite Thakur and Baldi themselves campaigning for the BJP in several areas has made the party realise that it will have to work harder in the region located next to Navi Mumbai, where it dominates having won both the assembly seats.”

