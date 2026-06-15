Mumbai: Following a raid conducted in a clinic in Nalasopara, a City Municipal Corporation team took action and booked an alleged quack on Friday, along with a doctor whose credentials were allegedly used to treat patients illegally. The accused, identified as Ravindra Ranjan, allegedly practised medicine without any recognised qualification while posing as a registered doctor.

Quack, doctor booked after clinic raid

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The police registered a case against Ranjan and Dr Satyendra Pandey, whose name and qualifications were allegedly used at the clinic. Civic officials said the action was part of an ongoing drive against unqualified practitioners operating across the Vasai-Virar region and putting patients at risk.

According to officials, the civic body’s medical health department had received information that an unqualified person was treating patients at Rishi Healthcare in Walaipada, Nalasopara (East). Acting on the tip-off, a team conducted a raid at the clinic on Friday night.

During the inspection, officials found that Ranjan did not possess any licence or recognised medical qualification to practise medicine. Investigators alleged that he had been treating patients using the name and BHMS degree of Dr Pandey.

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{{^usCountry}} The team seized medicines, medical equipment and documents from the clinic. Preliminary inquiries confirmed that Ranjan was practising illegally, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The team seized medicines, medical equipment and documents from the clinic. Preliminary inquiries confirmed that Ranjan was practising illegally, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators also found that Dr Pandey had allegedly allowed Ranjan to use his identity and qualifications. Police booked both men, holding them jointly responsible for the alleged offence.