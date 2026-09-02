Jalna , Activist Manoj Jarange's hunger strike over the Maratha reservation issue entered its fifth day on Wednesday, even as doctors raised concerns over his deteriorating health and the Jalna district collector appealed to him to end his fast.

Quota protest Day 5: Jalna collector urges Jarange to end fast, doctors flag health concerns

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Jarange's blood sugar level had dropped, a medical officer who checked his health parameters said.

A team of doctors camping at the protest site urged Jarange to take intravenous fluids, but he refused, the doctor said.

Jarange began his latest indefinite hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district on August 29, demanding reservation for Marathas and immediate issuance of Kunbi certificates on the basis of gazette records, among other demands. He has also threatened to intensify the agitation and take it to Mumbai if the demands are not met.

Jalna Collector Ashima Mittal met Jarange at the protest site on Tuesday night as part of the state government's efforts to persuade him to end his fast. During the meeting, Mittal explained the steps taken by the government regarding Maratha reservation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Jarange, however, questioned whether she had come to defend the government's position and urged her not to get involved in the matter, saying the demands concerned decisions at the state level. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jarange, however, questioned whether she had come to defend the government's position and urged her not to get involved in the matter, saying the demands concerned decisions at the state level. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Jarange told Mittal that he respected her, but would not accept her explanation on the issue.

He also asked her not to visit him again in connection with the agitation, alleging that the government was unnecessarily sending her to negotiate with him.

Jarange has claimed that 58 lakh records establishing genealogical links between Marathas and Kunbis have been found and alleged that the government was trying to reduce the figure.

His principal demand is that members of the Maratha community be recognised as Kunbis and granted the reservation benefits available to Other Backward Classes in education and government jobs.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Other demands include granting reservation based on the Satara Gazette, withdrawal of police cases registered against quota protesters across Maharashtra, and providing government jobs and financial compensation to the families of those who died during previous agitations.

The activist's earlier protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai from August 29 last year caused traffic chaos and was called off on September 2 after the state accepted six of eight demands and began issuing Kunbi caste certificates.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the government is open to discussing constitutionally valid and legally viable demands, and not those violative of the Supreme Court's orders.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said the Mahayuti government was committed to ensuring justice for the community without causing injustice to any other section.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Shinde said the government remained positively inclined towards providing whatever was legally permissible and fair, and appealed to Jarange to adopt a "constructive approach".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.