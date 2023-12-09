Racing incident claims life of 19-year-old

Mumbai: After a 19-year-old youth died last month the Matunga police have registered a case in the matter against one who was driving the two-wheeler and the car driver. According to the police, The youths were racing and one of them lost control and rammed into a car that was coming from the opposite direction on a turn resulting in the death of the pillion rider in the Five Gardens area

Muttu Kumaran,19, a resident of Dharavi, was the pillion rider on a bike driven by his friend, Bhuvanesh Nadar. The two were engaged in a high-speed race with another group of friends when the accident happened.

On November 9th, at Niranjaj D Parekh Chowk near Maheshwari Circle, Kumaran’s bike collided with a sedan coming from the opposite direction during a turn. Both riders sustained injuries and were rushed to Sion Hospital. Kumaran, however, succumbed to his injuries on November 15.

Upon learning the details from Kumaran’s friends, his mother, S Johnsy Rani Nadar,

approached the police, leading to the registration of a case against Bhuvanesh and the car owner. “We have booked them for 279 rash driving or riding on a public way, 304 A causing death by negligence and 338 causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others of the IPC. We will identify the vehicle owner soon,” said the police officer.

Kumaran, the only son of his family, had informed them he was going for a stroll on the day of the incident. His father works in a private company, while his mother serves as a nurse at Holy Spirit Hospital in Andheri.

“They were five youths who had come to the Five Gardens after which started racing when the accident took place,” said the police officer.