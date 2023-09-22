Rahul Narwekar’s Delhi visit after SC remarks fuels speculations

Mumbai: Within 48 hours after the Supreme Court (SC) passed remarks over the delay in the disqualification case of Shiv Sena MLAs, Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar left for Delhi fueling speculations about the purpose of his visit. He is expected to meet the lawyers who are representing the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the Supreme Court.

Mumbai, India - July 20, 2023: Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rahul Narwekar, during monsoon assembly session at Vidhan Bavanin Mumbai, India, on Thursday, July 20, 2023. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Narwekar, however, claimed that his Delhi tour was pre-planned for some scheduled programmes and it has nothing to do with the case.

According to officials, he will meet solicitor general Tushar Mehta who argued on his behalf in the apex court to discuss the remarks passed by SC and the order in which Narwekar was given a week’s time to open disqualification proceedings against CM Eknath Shinde and other MLAs accused of defection.

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) MLA Sanjay Shirsat told reporters that Narwekar’s Delhi visit is to meet lawyers from his camp who argued in the Supreme Court to understand the details of the Supreme Court. “In his Delhi visit, Narwekar will meet our lawyers who argued on behalf of our party in the apex court. There is nothing special about it. Narwekar will discuss the SC order to understand it in detail to take further decisions on the hearing. The power of the speaker and SC will also be discussed.

The SC has not given any deadline but only said to expedite the process. There is no suggestion to exclude any step. So this action has to be taken as per procedure. So maybe Rahul Narvekar has gone to Delhi for this discussion,” said Shirsat.

But Narwekar denied that he is going to Delhi to consult legal experts in the disqualification case. Narwekar claimed that his Delhi visit was pre-planned for some scheduled programme. “We will follow the due procedure in the disqualification case. The right decision based on constitutional provisions will be taken.

There will be no delay in the process. I don’t think there are any strictures from SC and the apex court has upheld the Speaker’s authority.” said Narwekar. He also added that party presidents of both factions (CM Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray) will be called for a hearing if required.

