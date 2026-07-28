NAVI MUMBAI: During a late-night coastal patrol, Raigad police seized nearly 4 kg of suspected ambergris, popularly known as ‘whale vomit’, valued at nearly ₹4 crore in the illegal market. Police detained a 33-year-old man after finding the wax-like substance, prohibited under the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972, in a cloth bag kept inside his scooter’s storage compartment in the Chalmala area of Alibag.

Raigad cops seize ₹4-crore ‘whale vomit’ near Alibag, detains one

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The police were conducting a special coastal patrol near the Chalmala jetty at around 1.30am on Sunday when they allegedly noticed a man moving suspiciously on a scooter.

The man was identified as Rahul Pandharinath Hatani, a resident of Chalmala village in Alibag taluka. During a search of his white Honda Activa, the police allegedly found a cloth bag containing approximately 4kg of a substance suspected to be ambergris.

Ambergris is a rare substance produced in the digestive system of sperm whales and is used in the international perfume industry. However, its possession, transportation and sale are prohibited in India under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, as sperm whales are protected under the law.

The material was estimated to be worth around ₹4 crore in the illegal market. The scooter, valued at approximately ₹25,000, was also seized, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the accused, along with the suspected ambergris, was handed over to the Range Forest Officer, Alibag, for further investigation and legal proceedings under the Wildlife (Protection) Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the accused, along with the suspected ambergris, was handed over to the Range Forest Officer, Alibag, for further investigation and legal proceedings under the Wildlife (Protection) Act. {{/usCountry}}

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“The department keeps undertaking special operations to strengthen security along the district’s coastline. As part of these measures, special police patrols and Home Guard personnel were deployed at jetties and landing points, “ said the investigating officer.

The seizure was made as part of intensified coastal security and marine surveillance operations in Raigad, police said.