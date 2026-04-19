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Raigad-Pen Growth Centre rolls, agreement signed

A shareholder agreement was signed between the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the Raigad-Pen Growth Centre Ltd in the presence of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 06:56 am IST
By Saurabha Kulshreshtha
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MUMBAI: The state government has taken the first step towards setting up the Raigad-Pen Growth Centre, one of many growth hubs in Third Mumbai, the ambitious planned city being developed near the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Raigad-Pen Growth Centre rolls, agreement signed

A shareholder agreement was signed between the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and the Raigad-Pen Growth Centre Ltd in the presence of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday. It paves the way for developing a world-class smart city and integrated township 25km from Panvel and 30km from the Navi Mumbai airport.

MMRDA has written to the additional chief secretary of the state revenue department, requesting a stamp duty waiver on land deals to register the designated area as ‘Raigad Pen Growth Centre’.

The Raigad-Pen Growth Centre will be a business district developed on the lines of the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. It is envisioned as a major economic hub in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), boosting economic growth, and attracting foreign investment and fintech companies.

 
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