Railways, BEST to ensure lockdown norms are followed in Mumbai

The Railways and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) officials will be undertaking measures to ensure lockdown guidelines are being followed and unauthorised travel is restricted.

Maharashtra government on Wednesday had announced that no travel by public or private transport will be allowed unless for essential services, medical reasons and vaccination.

The passengers requiring medical treatments or are specially-abled, along with one person to accompany, central, state and local government personnel and medical staff, including doctors, paramedics, lab technicians, hospital and medical clinic staff will be allowed to travel by local trains on the Central and Western Railway.

The railway authorities have restricted the entry and exit to railway stations.

The government railway police (GRP) and railway protection force (RPF) personnel have been deployed to check identity cards and documents of passengers.

Railways have also decreased the number of local trains. The Central Railway will operate at 80% of its capacity on the mainline and harbour railway.

Passengers will have to take tickets through railways ticket counters. “We will be taking all restrictions to avoid unauthorised travel by local trains,” said a senior railway official.

BEST officials have stated that bus conductors would ensure that only 50% passengers travel. “No standees will be allowed to travel,” said a BEST official.

