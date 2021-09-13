Railways issued 7.4 lakh season tickets for Mumbai local trains in a month

More than 743,000 have obtained railway season tickets for suburban train journey in almost a month since local train services resumed for fully vaccinated general public in Mumbai. Central Railway (CR) issued 548,046 railway passes while Western Railway (WR) issued 195,397 suburban railway passes to passengers to travel in Mumbai locals, in a month.

The maximum numbers of passes were issued at Dombivli and Borivli railway stations.

Meanwhile, the number of ticketless commuters has significantly increased on CR with more than 100,000 passengers fined for travelling without a ticket in a month. The railway has collected ₹3 crore as fine from them. On WR, 15,786 passengers were fined for travelling without railway tickets and ₹43.92 lakh was recovered from them.

“We appeal to the passengers to travel with proper and valid railway tickets to avoid inconvenience and travel with dignity and follow all norms mandated for Covid-19,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

Local train services resumed for fully vaccinated passengers on August 15. Passengers have to register showing their vaccination details and get a universal pass through online or offline procedure and then buy monthly railway passes to travel by local trains.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the nodal authority in charge of issuing universal passes, said it does not have the exact number of passes issued. “We have not collated the number of universal passes issued yet. It is a tedious process as it involves collecting the numbers from both online and offline systems,” said a senior BMC official.

Passenger associations said the Maharashtra government should consider allowing people to travel by local trains who have taken one dose of vaccine. “People who are travelling ticketless are the ones who have no choice but to make a living. It is important for them. People who have taken one dose of vaccine should also be allowed to travel by local trains. The Maharashtra government should consider that,” said Subhash Gupta, president of Rail Yatri Parishad.

Local train services were suspended for the general public on April 15 due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in the city.