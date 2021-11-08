Railways may reduce AC local train fares

In a bid to increase the ridership of air-conditioned (AC) local trains on the Central and the Western Railway lines, the railway ministry is likely to undertake a reduction in fare prices and introduce more amenities soon.

Reduction in fare of the AC local trains along with steps to ‘popularise’ them and restructuring of their routes are some of the measures that are being studied by the Railway Board, the apex body of all zonal railways.

The fare structure of the suburban AC local trains will be based on metro fare structure finalised by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) or the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Earlier, the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) had suggested the fare structure of AC local trains on par with metro fares in Mumbai and Delhi.

Chairman of the Railway Board Suneet Sharma who visited the Central and Western Railways on Monday stated that the feedback regarding AC local trains has been received from the zonal railway officials and passengers.

“We want to increase the patronage of the AC local trains as the new trains will be coming in both Central and Western Railway lines. The logistics regarding fare structure and routes are being studied and decisions will be taken accordingly,” said Sharma.

Further, the railway ministry has plans to convert all local train services to AC local trains in the future.

Meanwhile, Sharma inaugurated a locomotive for the Kalka- Shimla railway track at Parel and also inspected the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), its executive lounge and the newly inaugurated restaurant on wheels at the P’D Mello entrance of the station.