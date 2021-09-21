Raj Kundra, aide granted bail in porn films case

Businessman Raj Kundra and associate Ryan Thorpe were granted bail by a Mumbai court on Monday, two months after his arrest over allegations of shooting and streaming pornographic films. He has also been ordered to pay ₹50,000 surety for his release.

On September 16, the Mumbai Police filed a 1,468-page charge sheet in court listing charges against the businessman. On September 20, Kundra moved a bail application before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sudhir Bhajipale, arguing that the investigation is over and a charge sheet has been filed.

Kundra, who is married to actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested on July 19 and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

In his bail plea, the businessman alleged that there is not an iota of evidence to date with the prosecution that would connect the app ‘Hotshots’ with an offence under the law. “The investigation is complete, there is no chance of tampering with evidence or threatening witnesses as statements have already been recorded before the magistrate,” said the application.

After hearing the arguments, the judge granted bail to Kundra.