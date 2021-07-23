‘Raj Kundra’s app has 2 million subscribers’

Actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra and his associates, over the past one-and-a-half years, purchased over 100 porn videos from different producers/ directors and uploaded it on their app, Hotshots, which had around 2 million subscribers, the investigation into the purported pornography racket has revealed. The police have also found that a lot of data has been deleted from the server and other electronic equipment seized by them from Kundra’s Viaan company’s office in Andheri (West), on Tuesday. Police officers said they are now taking help of forensic experts to retrieve the deleted data.

Kundra and his IT head Ryan Thorpe, who were arrested on July 19, are in the police custody till July 23. “Kundra has denied all allegations during interrogation. He has not answered many of our questions,” said joint commissioner of police Milind Bharambe (crime branch).

Police are also conducting financial audit to find out actual profits made by them through the videos. The crime branch can question other employees of the company owned by Kundra if their roles come up during investigation, said a crime branch officer. Police said they have also frozen bank accounts of another wanted accused in a related case, Arvind Shrivastava alias Yash Thakur’s family members, which collectively amount to ₹6.5 crore. Thakur’s name came up during Rowa Khan’s questioning. Khan and four others were arrested during a raid by the property cell in Madh area in Malvani on February 4, where the police found two women engaged in shooting a porn film. Police claimed to have rescued a woman.