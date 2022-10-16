Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Raj meets Shinde

Raj meets Shinde

mumbai news
Published on Oct 16, 2022 12:55 AM IST

“MNS chief Raj Thackeray had a meeting with me over the issues related to public health. He made some suggestions to strengthen the public health system in the state,” the CM tweeted soon after the meeting

Raj meets Shinde
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray held an hour-long meeting with chief minister Eknath Shinde, followed by a brief closed-door meeting at the latter’s residence on Saturday.

“MNS chief Raj Thackeray had a meeting with me over the issues related to public health. He made some suggestions to strengthen the public health system in the state,” the CM tweeted soon after the meeting.

Raj also raised the issue of Pune civic body sending notices to citizens for recovery of property tax with retrospective effect. He sought Shinde’s intervention to stop the recovery.

Raj was accompanied by entrepreneurs who have introduced new systems for conducting diagnostic tests in a short period. “I assured him that the options suggested by him would be considered,” Shinde said.

Both sides did not reveal what transpired in the closed-door meeting. A senior MLA from Shinde’s Sena faction said that the ruling alliance was keen on MNS support for their candidate in Andheri byelection.

The constituency has over 100,000 Marathi-speaking voters and Raj’s appeal to support the BJP candidate, Murji Patel, may help. Raj however has not said anything on the issue as yet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP