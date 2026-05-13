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Raj Thackeray appears in Thane court, rejects allegations linked to 2008 rioting and assault case

Raj Thackeray appears in Thane court, rejects allegations linked to 2008 rioting and assault case

Published on: May 13, 2026 07:17 pm IST
PTI |
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Thane, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday recorded his statement in a Thane court and dismissed the allegations brought forth by the prosecution in connection with a 2008 rioting and assault case.

Raj Thackeray appears in Thane court, rejects allegations linked to 2008 rioting and assault case

Thackeray, who is an accused in the case, appeared before a magistrate in the Thane district court in connection with the long-standing case related to the 2008 Railway recruitment agitation by his party.

The proceedings took place before Chief Judicial Magistrate Abhijit Kulkarni and the primary focus of the session was the recording of the accused's statement under Section 313 of the Code of Criminal Procedure .

This section gives power to court to examine an accused.

During the hearing, Thackeray personally addressed the court, dismissing the allegations brought forth by the prosecution. He submitted a statement asserting that the claims made by the opposing witnesses and complainants were "completely false" and fabricated.

The magistrate heard the arguments from both legal teams before concluding the day's recording.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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