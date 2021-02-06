Raj Thackeray gets bail in vandalism case

A local court on Saturday granted Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray bail in the Vashi Toll plaza vandalism case.

The court last month summoned Thackeray over an alleged provocative speech before the vandalization in January 2014 by MNS activists.

Thackeray said he merely made a speech and there was nothing criminal about it. The case will be heard next on May 5.

Thackeray's lawyer, Akshay Kashid, said the MNS leader pleaded not guilty before the court. "Thackeray accepted that he made a speech but there was no crime committed. We also filed a bail application before the court.”

Gajanan Kale, MNS leader from Navi Mumbai, said Thackeray will also meet the party workers in Navi Mumbai.

MNS workers had put up posters welcoming Thackeray to the city, which is due to go to the civic polls this year.