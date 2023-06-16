Raj Thackery cuts a cake with Aurangzeb’s face on it

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday celebrated his 55th birthday by cutting a cake with Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s face printed on it alongside with a loudspeaker. The five-kilo cake was custom made and brought to him by Jitu Patil, Secretary of Railway Kamgaar Sena of MNS.

Mumbai, June 14 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief Raj Thackeray along with his wife Sharmila Thackeray receive a cake as party workers and followers celebrate his 55th birthday, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (Nitin Lawate)

“Our king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, fought against Mughals and built his kingdom. Now, there are some people who are praising him and showing him as a hero. I wanted to show that such evil must be shown in poor light, “said Patil. “We must fight them irrespective of caste, creed and religion. Raj Saheb took a knife and pierced it in the neck. But after cutting the cake, no one in the crowd ate it claiming that Aurangzeb was a dirty man.’’

Recently, Maharashtra has been experiencing a surge in communal violence. Days after the Kholpaur violence erupted, five were held for posting offensive social media status which later escalated into communal violence.

This Aurangzeb cake cutting incident is one event which was organised to boost the party’s claim and show their pro Hindutva stand.

