Ramesh Chennithala sent to sort out differences in Maharashtra Congress

Mumbai: After the recent infighting among top Maharashtra Congress leaders, the party has appointed Ramesh Chennithala to assess the situation and submit its report to the president Mallikarjun Kharge.

“Congress president has deputed Ramesh Chennithala to assess the latest political situation in Maharashtra and report to him, with immediate effect,” states a letter issued by KC Venugopal, general secretary, Congress.

Questioning Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole’s style of functioning, Balasaheb Thorat, a senior leader in the state resigned from the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) on February 2. He had said that it would be difficult for him to work with the state Congress chief. He, however, softened his tone after Maharashtra in-charge HK Patil flew down to Mumbai on February 12 and assured him that his issues would be sorted out by the leadership.

“Chennithala is expected to meet Thorat and Patole among others and submit his report to the party president for further action,” said a senior leader, wishing to remain anonymous. Thorat was disturbed after his nephew Satyajeet Tambe was denied candidature in the council elections and the latter along with his father Dr Sudhir Tambe were suspended as part of disciplinary action.

