Rapido driver flees with student’s mobile phone

Mumbai: A 17-year-old has lodged a complaint with the D B Marg police against bike taxi aggregator, Rapido’s driver for allegedly requesting his phone to make a call and fleeing with the handset. The police said they will be writing to the company for details of the driver.

The minor college student, a resident of Agripada in South Mumbai, informed the police that he regularly books a bike taxi to travel to his college in Churchgate and his tuition in the Opera House area. He studies in HR college at Churchgate.

On Monday, he booked the bike taxi through Rapido. “Accordingly, a bike taxi driver wearing a blue T-shirt and driving a Blue Activa reached Wockhardt Hospital in Agripada. The teenager sat behind him and they started the journey and reached the Opera House. Near Vijay Sales, the teenager asked the driver to stop for a minute,” said a police officer from D B Marg police station.

The driver then asked him for his phone to make an urgent phone call.

“The teenager handed his phone to the biker who before the teenager could realise sped away on his scooter with the phone,” said a police officer.

It added that they will write to the company and also track the phone to arrest the accused.

Rapido did not comment on the story when contacted.