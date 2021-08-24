Rashmi Shukla report: Will try to resolve issue of documents with CBI, Maharashtra govt tells HC

The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of the application filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raising a grievance against the state government’s refusal to part with the documents related to its probe in the April 21 first information report (FIR) registered against former home minister Anil Deshmukh. The adjournment was prompted after the counsel for the state informed the bench that they have approached higher officials and will have a meeting with CBI counsel to work out the issue amicably.

The CBI approached the HC stating that though the court, through its July 22 order, had permitted the investigating agency to continue its investigations into the allegations made by former commissioner of intelligence Rashmi Shukla in her report, wherein she alleged political interference and corruption in transfers and postings of police officers in the state, the state was not cooperating and was resorting to threatening its officers.

On August 20, the division bench of justice SS Shinde and justice NJ Jamadar, while hearing the CBI application seeking directions to the state government to provide documents on the FIR lodged against Deshmukh and others, had questioned the state as to why it was not handing over the documents.

“In the July 22 ruling (dismissing pleas by Deshmukh and state against CBI FIR), we just said that even if the documents are handed over to CBI, it would not give CBI unfettered powers to use them to investigate every posting. You cannot object to sharing those documents. At this stage, please consider giving them,” the bench had said.

On Tuesday, senior advocate Rafiq Dada for the state submitted he along with senior counsel Darius Khambata had approached the higher authorities and would be able to reconcile the situation after which they would hold a meeting with the additional solicitor general Anil Singh who represents the CBI and try to resolve the matter. “We want to put an end to this,” said Dada.

The bench accepted the same and granted time to find a solution and posted further hearing to Thursday, August 26.