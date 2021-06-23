Rat nibbles ICU patient’s eye, Mumbai civic body orders inquiry

On June 21 at midnight, a rat allegedly nibbled into the eye of a patient who was on a ventilator in the intensive care unit (ICU) at the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar. Mayor Kishori Pednekar who visited the patient on Tuesday confirmed the development. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Srinivas Yellapa, a 24-year-old patient, was admitted to the hospital after complaints of respiratory issues. After being admitted to the hospital, he was also diagnosed with brain and liver damage and was then shifted to the ICU. Later, on Tuesday, his relatives noticed that the patient was bleeding from the eye. After examining his eyes, it was revealed that a rat had bitten the lower part of the eye.

However, the doctors from the hospital claimed that the injuries were ‘superficial’ and the patient’s eye has not been affected.

Dr Vidya Thakur, dean, Rajawadi Hospital, said that the patient has been treated. “The ward is on the ground floor where some garbage was disposed of, and rats might have come from there.”

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, said they have ordered an inquiry in the rat incident and have asked for a report with immediate effect. “We have taken all required steps to prevent such incidents,” he said.