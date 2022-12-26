Maha tussle: Charges, counters turn into slugfest

Mumbai: The ongoing tussle between the ruling Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (BSS)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is growing bitter day-by-day.

After the chief minister Eknath Shinde-led government announced a probe by a special investigating team (SIT) into the death of celebrity manager Disha Salian and made alluding remarks against Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray, Sena (UBT) leader and chief spokesperson, Sanjay Raut, demanded a probe into the suicide of Thane builder Suraj Parmar.

Earlier, Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant had demanded a probe into some references made by Parmar in his diary. “There were mentions of one ‘ES’. There needs to be a probe, who was this ES,” Sawant said and asked if it had anything to do with Eknath Shinde. Taking this forward, Raut also demanded an SIT probe in the matter on Sunday.

On the other hand, speaking in Aurangabad, Shinde termed Uddhav-led Sena’s demand a pathetic attempt by the opposition. He said that his government was very transparent and pro-people.

The tiff is expected to intensify on Monday as the winter session of the state assembly will resume after a weekend break.

Late on Sunday evening, Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray along with Raut and other leaders reached Nagpur.

Thackeray is expected to meet other MVA leaders to counter the ruling front’s strategy in the legislature. The opposition started the session with demand for resignation of the CM in Nagpur land allotment case but the ruling alliance hit back by taking up Disha Salian case.

Earlier during the week, BSS MP Rahul Shewale demanded an investigation into the Salian case and said that one agency probing the suicide had mentioned “AU” in the case.

However, on Saturday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) clarified that they never conducted a probe into the Salian case.

The Sena (UBT) reacted with allegations that Shewale was exploiting a woman under the pretext of marriage.

On Sunday, Shewale alleged a conspiracy by the Thackeray faction and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) along with the woman, who had made allegations against him.

Addressing a press conference, the MP claimed the woman was also in touch with aides of Dawood Ibrahim and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) should probe her.

The 33-year-old woman, a fashion designer, had accused Shewale of rape on the pretext of marriage. Shewale has denied the allegations.

Shewale said he had helped the Dubai-based woman during the Covid lockdown at the insistence of a friend as she was stuck in India.

Slamming the BSS leader, NCP leader Rupali Thombre Patil said he was turning an illicit affair into a conspiracy issue to save himself and demanded a thorough investigation into the case.

Meanwhile in Thane, several FIRs were registered against NCP city president Anand Paranjpe for allegedly using derogatory words in a post on CM Shinde. Following this, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad alleged that Shinde was turning Maharashtra into a police state.

