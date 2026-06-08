MUMBAI: A political row erupted following the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence’s (DRI) gold-smuggling crackdown at Mumbai airport, with Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut alleging links between one of the arrested accused and a BJP-backed labour union, a charge the BJP strongly denied.

Raut links DRI gold smuggling accused to BJP labour union

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Referring to the DRI operation, Raut alleged that Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan had entered labour union politics at Mumbai airport, weakened rival unions and built influence through groups that are now under scrutiny.

Sharing a photograph of Ajit Achrekar, one of the seven persons arrested in the gold-smuggling case, with Chavan on social media platform X, Raut claimed that Achrekar was the secretary of a BJP-led labour union.

“If this case is investigated thoroughly, it will reveal where the BJP gets its money from. The person seen shaking hands with the BJP state president in the photograph has been arrested by the DRI in the gold smuggling case. Maharashtra has suffered because of such people. Devendra Fadnavis should take this matter seriously,” Raut posted on X.

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{{^usCountry}} The BJP, however, categorically denied any association with Achrekar or any of the other accused arrested in connection with the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BJP, however, categorically denied any association with Achrekar or any of the other accused arrested in connection with the case. {{/usCountry}}

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Party spokesperson Navnath Ban said there was “absolutely no connection” between the BJP and the individuals arrested by the DRI.

“No BJP worker or trade union office-bearer has been arrested in this connection,” Ban said.

He added that the BJP has been working for the welfare of local Marathi employees in the aviation and hospitality sectors and has helped them break free from the alleged exploitation of unions affiliated with Shiv Sena (UBT).

“The Kamgar Sena exploited these Marathi workers and looted them for years. The BJP and its president, Ravindra Chavan, supported these workers’ welfare and, in the true sense, helped them escape this exploitation. These allegations by Raut stem from the transformation taking place in the trade union sector,” Ban said.

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The exchange came a day after the DRI announced the arrest of seven persons, including three airport staffers, in connection with an alleged ₹5 crore gold-smuggling syndicate operating through Mumbai international airport.