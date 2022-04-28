Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Raut seeks ED probe into Rana’s ‘underworld’ links

Lakdawala, who died at Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail in September 2021, had connection with the fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s ‘D gang’, Raut claimed.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 28, 2022 06:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has alleged that jailed Amravati Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana received a loan of 80 lakh from financier and builder Yusuf Lakdawala, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 200-crore money laundering case, asking when the central agency would probe this aspect.

Lakdawala, who died at Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail in September 2021, had connection with the fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s ‘D gang’, Raut claimed.

“Navneet Rana recvd a LOAN of 80 lacs frm Yusuf Lakdawala who died in Jail rcntly. The same Lakdawala ws arrestd by @dir_ed in a money laundrng case & hs links wth D gang. My questn is- Has ED investigatd ths mattr? Ths is a questn of nationl security!” Raut tweeted late on Tuesday.

“The police and government can see that developments over the last 15 days, including the Hanuman Chalisa row and loudspeakers, were raked to create an atmosphere just like before the 1992-93 riots,” he said. “Underworld connection... Yusuf’s illegal money is now in Rana’s account. When will ED serve tea to Rana? Why is the D-Gang being saved? Why is the BJP quiet?”

BJP leader Mohit Kamboj tweeted Lakdawala’s purported photographs with late former PM Rajiv Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, among others.

“We are not the authority to ascertain if any allegations are correct...,” said state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil.

