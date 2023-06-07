Ravindra Kulkarni appointed new VC of Mumbai Univ

Mumbai: After more than nine months of the post remaining vacant, the University of Mumbai (MU) has finally got a vice-chancellor (VC). On Tuesday, governor Ramesh Bais announced the appointment of Professor Ravindra Kulkarni, former pro vice-chancellor (PVC) of MU, to the post. Kulkarni is also the chairman of the committee formed to implement the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the state.

With around three decades of teaching experience, Kulkarni is a senior professor at the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Matunga, with core research in the area of oils, oleochemicals and surfactant technology. He completed his graduation from ICT and his PhD from Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University in engineering and chemical technology with a thesis titled ‘Development of value-added products from industrial wastes’. Kulkarni has seven patents in his name so far.

“He has over 80 international research publications,” said Professor Aniruddha Pandit, ICT. “Since he has previously served as pro-vice-chancellor (PVC) for over four years, he has good experience in administration. He is the right choice for VC, especially to implement the NEP in the state. I believe his appointment will benefit MU as well as ICT.”

Kulkarni said he was “humbled” by the appointment. “I accept the post in all humility,” he said. “It is one of responsibility, and I am aware of the rich heritage and legacy of the university. This is a challenging time of transition, and we are aware of the expectations of all stakeholders.”

The new VC added that when he was earlier PVC of Mumbai University, all teaching and non-teaching colleagues as well as principals of affiliated colleges had always cooperated. “I request the same cooperation in future as well,” he said, adding that the post was a great opportunity to contribute to education and the university.

During his tenure as PVC, Kulkarni spearheaded NAAC Cycle III Assessment and Reaccreditation of University of Mumbai, which was bestowed with an A++ grading with a CGPA of 3.65 in 2021. Ajay Bhamre, in-charge PVC of MU, said that Kulkarni had played an important role in improving the national rankings of MU.

Around 16 students have completed their PhD under the guidance of Kulkarni. He is also a co-author, with more than 212 research papers published worldwide. “Working with him is a learning experience for all of us,” said Bhamre. “Implementing the NEP in MU is the most challenging task before him. But I believe it will be easy for him, as he headed the state-appointed committee to set guidelines for NEP implementation in Maharashtra. His earlier experience of working in MU will help him go ahead with his vision.”

Explaining Kulkarni’s significant role in setting NEP guidelines, Nitin Karmalkar, head of the steering committee appointed by the state said, “While travelling across the state for NEP implementation, I observed that sensitisation about NEP in Mumbai’s autonomous colleges was very good, in which Kulkarni’s contribution was important. His appointment will definitely help MU achieve new heights in higher education.”

Professor Suresh Gosavi appointed VC SPPU

Governor Bais on Tuesday announced the appointment of Professor Suresh Gosavi as vice-chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). Professor Sanjay Bhave was appointed the new vice-chancellor of Dr Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth Dapoli.