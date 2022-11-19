Reay Road east exit closure: Commuters forced to used unsafe and unauthorised exit

Mumbai: The commuters at Reay Road railway station are irked with the only available exit on the east side of the railway station being shut for bridge repair works. According to Central Railway (CR), the only way to enter the Reay Road railway station is through the west side now.

Owing to this, the commuters are forced to use a narrow and dangerous lane to exit the station from the east side.

To use this exit, commuters have to first climb what looks like an old platform or shed with no stairs, then commuters have to get down from one small corner of the shed, cross 3 railway tracks and walk on land which has shrubs grown on both sides of the path to reach the main road.

CR officials say the exit currently being used by commuters is land that belongs to Bombay Port Trust.

With no other option left to reach the east side from the station, commuters are requesting railways to help provide lighting and safety measures in the area.

Smita Waingankar, 59, a daily commuter from this station said, “After the bridge is shut, this is the only exit to the east. I am scared to even use this at night. There are no lights, and there are these men who have made this area their den, they stare at women. It is very difficult to even climb the platform-like structure that’s there. We have to then cross 3 tracks and move through heavy bushes to reach the road.”

Deputy chief public relations officer for Central Railway, AK Jain said, “The east side exit to Reay Road railway station has been shut due to bridge work. Now the only approach to the station is on the West side. The narrow exit on the east side is not an authorised road as it passes through Bombay Port Trust (BPT) land and BPT rail tracks. As far as lights are concerned, sufficient lights are being provided at Platforms and Foot Over Bridges.”

Ryan D’Souza, 49, who also uses this exit to reach the office said, “Our office has started allowing women to leave a little early because that area is completely dark at night. My office colleagues and I leave together to go to the station because it is extremely dark. There is no safety at all. Railways need to immediately add lights and provide a proper exit.”

When HT visited the spot on Wednesday, the area was filled with garbage, hawkers were also seen in the area. It is nearly impossible for any senior citizen or a person with disabilities to use this exit without additional help.

Another commuter, K Srimathy, said, “It is very dangerous to use this at night. There is no safety here. When the authorities decided to demolish or renovate the bridge, they should have provided a proper alternative arrangement. Early morning or evening it gets difficult to use the area.”

