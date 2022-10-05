Reliance Foundation Hospital gets threat call, Ambanis named; probe underway

A call was received on a landline number of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital at 12.57pm pm Wednesday from an unknown number in which the caller threatened to blow up the hospital. Threats were also issued in name of some members of the Ambani family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An FIR is being registered at DB Marg Police Station and further investigation in this matter is being done by the Mumbai Police, said the deputy commissioner of police (Zone 2).

Will be updated with furher details.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail