Reliance hospital, Ambani family receive threat calls

Mumbai: An unidentified person called on the landline of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in south Mumbai on Wednesday, threatening to blow up the hospital. Additionally, he also issued threats to kill Mukesh Ambani, his wife Neeta and their son Akash, and blow up the Ambani residence, Antilia, on Altamount Road, Mumbai.

This is the second time the hospital has received threat calls over the last two months. A similar call in August this year was traced to 56-year-old jeweler, Vishnu Vidhu Bhaumik; he was arrested from Borivali. The accused had identified himself as Afzal Guru, and claimed that he may cause harm in the next three hours.

Recently, government had accorded ‘Z+’ security cover to Mukesh Ambani, following a review of threat perception to him by central intelligence and security agencies. Nita Ambani too has a similar armed cover but of a lower category -- Y+.

After Wednesday’s incident, security outside the hospital and Antilia was beefed up.

The threat call – at 12:57pm -- lasted for around four to five minutes. As soon as the hospital authority informed the police about the call, on instructions of the police, different executives from the hospital continued to speak to the caller to allow police to arrive at a lead on the caller’s location.

The call was made from a mobile number to the hospital’s landline number, available on its website.

“An offence has been registered at the DB Marg police station and further investigation is on. Three teams have been formed; we are analysing the phone call. We are taking this seriously,” said Neelotpal, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Zone - 2.

Reliance Industries Limited spokesperson stated that later in the evening, the hospital received a second call at around 5.04pm. “A police complaint has been registered and we are providing all the necessary details for investigations,” the spokesperson said.

Police are trying to identify and trace the accused, suspected to be from outside the state, a police official said.

“Anti-sabotage checking with the help of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) were carried out at the hospital and Antilia,” DCP Neelotpal said, adding that the Ambani family members already have a central security cover. “But we have increased their overall security and adequate police security arrangements have been made at the hospital and Antilia.”

Security personnel from Central Reserve Protection Force (CRPF) involved in Ambani’s security also visited the DB Marg police station on Wednesday and took details of the incident.

