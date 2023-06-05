Sulochana Latkar: Bollywood’s iconic mother passes away at 94

Mumbai: Renowned actress Sulochana Latkar, known for her captivating and endearing performances in Hindi and Marathi cinema, passed away in hospital on Sunday evening due to an age-related illness. She was 94.

The news of her demise was confirmed by her granddaughter Rashmi Ghanekar. Sulochana’s last rites will be performed on Monday at 5 pm at Shivaji Park Crematorium, Dadar. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who said the film industry had lost a motherly figure, announced she will be cremated with state honours.

With over 250 Hindi and 50 Marathi films to her credit, Sulochana was especially renowned for her portrayal of warm and nurturing mother characters. Playing mother or mother figure to top heroes from Dev Anand and Dilip Kumar to Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan, she left an indelible mark with her fine performances in Hindi movies such as Sujata, Kati Patang, Johny Mera Naam, Kasauti, and Muqqadar Ka Sikandar. She had often expressed her fondness for portraying motherly roles to actors and shared a bond with them. On Bachchan’s 75th birthday, she sent him a handwritten letter, which he shared on social media.

Sulochana began her career in Marathi films and became very popular on account of her leading roles in films like Sasurvas, Meeth Bhakar, Sangte Aika, and Dhakti Jaoo among others. Other films such as Sasu Varchadh Javai, Sadhi Manse and Maratha Tituka Melvava showcase some of her best work. She ventured into Hindi cinema in the 1940s and ’50s and played leading lady to top heroes like Prithviraj Kapoor and Ashok Kumar.

Sulochana was born Nagabai on July 30, 1928, in Khadaklat village near Kolhapur. At the age of fifteen, she married Aabasaheb Chavan, who was from a family of landlords. Her acting journey was shaped under the guidance of the legendary Marathi film-maker Bhalji Pendharkar. In fact it was Pendharkar, struck by her expressive eyes, who named her Sulochana, a Sanskrit word meaning ‘the one with the beautiful eyes’. The name would go on to resonate with the film industry and cinegoers for decades to come.

The veteran actress was honoured with several top state and national awards. In 1999, she received the prestigious Padma Shri, followed by the Maharashtra Bhushan award in 2009. Her significant contributions to Marathi cinema were recognised in 2003 when she was honoured with the Chitra Bhushan Award instituted by the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Chitrapat Mahamandal, commemorating the birth anniversary of Baburao Painter, a founding figure in modern Marathi cinema.

Veteran Hindi and Marathi cinema and television actress Usha Nadkarni was overcome with grief while talking about Sulochana. “Sulochana Didi lived every role,” she said. “She was so strong that I really believed she would live to be 100, and we would have a big celebration on her centenary. I first worked with her in the Marathi serial Chawal Navachi Vachal Vasti, and it was a learning experience for me. I offer my heartfelt tribute to her.”

Sachin Pilgaonkar, senior actor and director, said, “My first meeting with Didi was around 1962. I was four and a half years old and had gone to Kolhapur to shoot Ha Majha Marg Ekala. That’s when I saw Didi for the first time at Jayprabha Studio. She had come there to shoot some other movie.

“Sulochana Didi was like my mother,” added Pilgaonkar. “She nurtured me not just at an artistic level but also socially and culturally. She loved me like her own child and I had the good fortune to be in her company for a long time.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to the actor. “The passing of Sulochana Ji leaves a big void in the world of Indian cinema. Her unforgettable performances have enriched our culture and have endeared her to people across generations. Her cinematic legacy will live on through her works,” he said.

