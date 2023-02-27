Renowned gynaecologist registers ‘living will’

Mumbai: A day after registering a ‘living will’, Dr Nikhil Datar, a renowned gynaecologist and judicial activist, addressed 300 doctors to sensitise them on the will.

Living will is a legal document specifying actions to be taken if a person cannot make their own medical decisions in the future.

The event was organised by the Association of Medical Consultants (AMC) in Vile Parle on Sunday. Dr Mukesh Gupta, gynaecologist and chairman of the media and communication cell said many issues associated with ‘living will’ are faced by doctors in day-to-day practice.

“Living will gives a person the right to take his/her medical decisions in future. We see the struggle of the relatives in hospitals. AMC and the critical care association have been working on living will for a while,” he said.

Dr Gupta said the aim of AMC is to spread more awareness on living will. “The awareness has to be in a big manner so that more people come forward to register their living will. Only then the execution and simplification of the process can happen. The AMC’s other aim is to bring a standard format for the will so that more people can opt for it,” he said.

In 2018, the Supreme Court legalised passive euthanasia and recognised the “right to die with dignity” as an integral component of the fundamental right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

In January, the SC amended the existing guidelines to simplify the process of creating a ‘living will’. This change aims to make the process less burdensome for individuals seeking to document their end-of-life preferences.

Speaking at the event, Dr Datar said more people should come forward for the living will. “The way forward is still not easy but not very difficult if more people come forward and make the will. I made the will because I believe in it and I want to help others. With more people sending their living wills to the local corporation (the guardian body), the government will have to form a body to look after the living wills. It will help in discussions and simplification of the process,” he said.

The will states that if he suffers from an incurable and irreversible ailment or lapses into unconsciousness with little prospect of improvement, he prefers to forgo any measures to artificially prolong his life. Furthermore, the document emphasises the importance of prioritising the best possible pain management, irrespective of any side-effects.