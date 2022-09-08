Rescued a month ago, critically ill Indian rock python undergoes plastic surgery

An Indian rock python rescued last month by the Maharashtra Forest Department and Mumbai-based Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) underwent plastic surgery yesterday to help it heal from injuries and fractures in what could be a breakthrough moment in the treatment of critically endangered animals, reptiles and birds, officials have said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read| Stray carpet python snake gets removed from an Australian school window. Watch

Dr Rina Dev - who led the three-hour-long critical operation - told news agency ANI the snake will be kept under observation for a few months. She said the snake - which is 10 feet long - had had two earlier operations in the 45 days since it was rescued.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

RAWW founder Pawan Sharma, who is also a honorary Wildlife Warden with the forest department, told news agency PTI the operation could become a 'breakthrough' and that 'tremendous care' was being taken in giving the python the best possible treatment.

Also last month another python was rescued from a home - in Turbhe MIDC in Thane district - and released safely into the forest. This snake - also 10 feet long - was a little over a year old.

Facts about the Indian rock python

Scientific name is Python molurus molurus

A non venomous snake, its kills prey by constriction, i.e., it wraps itself around them and squeezes till they die

Found in India, southern Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bhutan and Bangladesh

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Burmese python (Python bivittatus) was believed to be a subspecies till 2009, when it was elevated to full species status

Can adapt to diverse habitats - marshes, swamps, jungles, rocky regions, and rice fields but most likely found near a permanent source of water

Eats small mammals, like rats, and small birds

Are hunted for their skin, which is highly valued in the leather trade

(With agency inputs)