MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Urban Development (UD) Department has approved the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) proposal to convert a reserved recreation ground in Nahur, Mulund into a bird park — a first for the city since India’s independence. Reservation of Mulund plot changed to zoo to build city’s first dedicated bird park

Spanning 17,958 sq metres, the proposed park will be developed to international standards and act as a satellite centre to the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Park and Zoo in Byculla. The park will house 206 birds from 18 regional and exotic species in themed enclosures recreating Asian, African, Australian, and American habitats.

The proposal to change the land reservation category from ‘recreation ground’ to ‘zoo’ was first initiated in January 2024 by the Director of Mumbai Zoo. The BMC invited public feedback, completed the statutory process by September, and forwarded the proposal to the UD department in January 2025. The final nod came on April 7, 2025.

Mulund MLA Mihir Kotecha, who played a key role in pushing the project through, said, “This bird park will be a historic and iconic destination for Mumbai — the first of its kind in over a century since the Byculla Zoo was established. It will offer not only recreation but also education and awareness about avian biodiversity.”

The ₹80-crore project, which received Central Zoo Authority (CZA) clearance, is expected to be completed in 18 months. A consultant has already been appointed, and detailed planning is underway.

Among the avian stars of the park will be the Red-Breasted Parakeet, Blossom-Headed Parakeet, White Peacock, Malabar Grey Hornbill, Black Swan, Galah Cockatoo, Ostrich, Crowned Pigeon, and Scarlet Macaw.

“This park will be a game-changer for Mulund and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region,” Kotecha added. “Families, students, and bird lovers will finally have a dedicated space to explore and appreciate birds in a naturalistic setting.”