Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Residential colleges in Mumbai in dilemma about reopening without hostel facilities
mumbai news

Residential colleges in Mumbai in dilemma about reopening without hostel facilities

As attendance remained low on day two of reopening of campuses on Thursday, colleges are hoping for better numbers in the coming week. Institutes with residential facilities feel their students will only show up post Diwali holidays because at present, colleges are not allowed to make hostel facility available for students.
A healthcare worker inoculates students at Dnyanasadhana College. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 08:55 PM IST
By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai

As attendance remained low on day two of reopening of campuses on Thursday, colleges are hoping for better numbers in the coming week. Institutes with residential facilities feel their students will only show up post Diwali holidays because at present, colleges are not allowed to make hostel facility available for students.

“The government has suggested re-opening of campuses in a phased manner, so we are inviting outstation students only post Diwali break. Right now, we can’t open hostels for them at such short notice, it’ll be impossible for students to find alternative accommodation as well,” said TA Shiware, speaking for Wilson College and chairman of Mumbai Association of Non-Government Colleges.

In the second week of October, minister for state higher and technical education Uday Samant announced reopening of colleges in a phased manner only for fully vaccinated students. In a statement made on October 13, Samant suggested that colleges should implement the physical reopening of campuses in a phased manner and should continue online classes for students who are not yet fully vaccinated.

RELATED STORIES

“City colleges are reopening as per government orders, but we will also have to reopen hostels. We have set up a committee to look into the possibility of reopening and suggest protocols. This committee will look into this and submit its recommendation based on all government regulations and protocols at the earliest,” said PK Shajahan, dean of academics, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Some city colleges, too, are chalking out a plan to ensure outstation students are not left without accommodation. “Without the government’s go-ahead, we cannot open hostels to students. For the time being, we are chalking out a plan to ensure that only final-year students are brought back to the campuses first, followed by first- and second-year students,” said the principal of a prominent city college, on condition of anonymity.

He added the state government’s decision to reopen colleges at such short notice, despite promising to do so only post Diwali holidays, has upset college staff as well as students. “We will, however, have to follow government guidelines and bring back students in small batches,” he added.

Most colleges wore a deserted look on day one of reopening. While undergraduate students are busy with exams, postgraduate students could not attend lectures either because they are not fully vaccinated or because they are currently attending lectures from different cities and states in the country.

“Unless the government gives us permission, hostels cannot reopen at present. And without the back-up of hostels, students won’t attend colleges physically,” said Rajendra Shinde, principal of St Xavier’s College.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pocso case: 50-year-old gets 5-year jail term for sexually assaulting minor

Navi Mumbai records zero Covid deaths in last 22 days

Pune land deal case: High court grants temporary protection from arrest to NCP’s Eknath Khadse

48% in Navi Mumbai still to get second vaccination dose against Covid
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP