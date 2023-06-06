Pydhonie residents receive contaminated water

Mumbai: The residents of Goghari Mohalla in Pydhonie have alleged that they have been receiving contaminated and stinky water for the past few days. Mumbai, India - June 05, 2023: Residents of Wadi Manzil show the 'stinky and dirty' drinking water they receive, at 96/102, Ghoghari Mohalla, Pydhonie, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, June 05, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

The locals said that despite multiple complaints to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), its water works department has not been able to resolve the problem. On Saturday, they gifted a bottle of contaminated water to BMC’s C ward officials requesting them to fix the problem at the earliest.

Nadeem Shaikh, a resident, said, “When we receive water in the morning, we do not open taps for the first half an hour because it is heavily contaminated. This has led to a shortage of water and sometimes we have to order tankers too. The issue keeps repeating every now and then because the pipeline is old, but the BMC keeps patching it up instead of replacing it. Even my two children fell sick 10 days ago when we received contaminated water.”

Muzammil Lakdawala, a businessman, 52, living in one of the buildings explained that the issue of water contamination has led to him and his wife falling sick. “When we visit the doctor, they say it is food poisoning and give us medicines. They are unable to assess that it is due to the water contamination,” he added.

The residents who receive water around 5am said that the water has been consistently poor for the past many days, forcing them to hire water tankers, which cost them ₹900 for 2,000 litres.

Nazneen Jethwa, a local, said, “The water is so contaminated that we have to rely on bottled drinking water to ensure that children do not fall sick.”

This, however, is not an isolated incident. The residents claimed that since the pipelines in the area are old, the issue of water contamination keeps happening.

Arfat Siddique, a local activist who highlighted the issue to the civic body on social media as well, said, “The water is so contaminated that it looks black. These are old houses and drains in these gullies are also not cleaned from time to time. Stagnant water from drains enters the pipeline whenever there is a leakage. June 5 is World Environment Day and residents are struggling to receive clean drinking water in a city like Mumbai.”

Umer khan, a resident from the area said, “These are all old houses and so are the pipelines. The BMC keeps on adding layers after layers of tar on roads for repairs, which damages the pipeline due to excessive weight.”

“We are glad that local activists have finally picked up the issue. The issue has been going on for the past few months. Some days the water is good, other days it is contaminated,” Mumtaz Solanki, another resident, added.

Following the complaints, the BMC said that it is using cameras to detect the issue. A civic body official from C ward said, “We received the complaints only two-three days ago. We carried out some repairs and fixed a few leakages on Monday. We will monitor the water quality on Tuesday to ascertain if further repairs are required. The problem should resolve in a day or two.”

“These houses are in narrow gullies through which the pipeline passes. People do not keep these gullies clean and when the garbage piles up it damages the pipeline. We dug up the road and used cameras to detect the leakages,” the official added.

